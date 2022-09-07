Market women association of Beneku, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, yesterday pledged their total support for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the APC, stating that they will mobilize other market women across Ndokwa Nation to support APC.

The women led by Mrs. Adaocha Charity Ozuem, made the pledge during a courtesy visit to Ndokwa East ward 4 chairman Chief Azuka Ebo Otuya and they said that the women are supporting Osanebi not because he is their son but because of what he has done for Ndokwa people, especially the market women.

They promised to move across Ndokwa Nation to visit market women of other communities to galvanize more support for Omo-Agege and Osanebi. In his response, Chief Otuya thanked the women for their unflinching support and promised to give them whatever support they need to succeed.

