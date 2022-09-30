Fast rising artiste, Babatunde Jonathan Johnson also known as BeejVibes is set to make a mark in the music scene with his new single ‘Bad’.

Born in Atlanta to Nigerian parents, BeejVibes affinity for music is evident in his lyrics, hooks and melodies. After casually writing and recording ideas on voice notes for a year, it was not until February 2021 that he decided to do a studio recording.

His writing patterns are heavily influenced by his favorite artist, Drake, different afro-genres, and years of watching rap battles on the Ultimate Rap League platform. BeejVibes has released a couple of songs, with afrobeats emphasis in the production, but also makes R&B and rap as well. He has collaborated with artistes and producers including Dami Oniru, David Meli, Phaemous, and Masterdon to name a few.

His new single “Bad” is a proper groovy upbeat tempo song that clearly illustrates his ability to create the perfect club bangers. It is a feel good mix of several drum logs and clearly vibrant instrumentals where he hypes up a lady, constantly complimenting her looks with ‘Omo your body too bad’.

