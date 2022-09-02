The outstanding Bedge studio held a 3-day masterclass workshop sponsored by Canon at the WPS studio, Abuja aimed at developing young, aspiring photographers in the craft and business of photography.

The 3-day workshop took place from the 19th to 21st of March 2022, and it not only focused on teaching the basics of photography to beginners but also helped long-established photographers better navigate the business of photography with ease amidst the rising competitive market.

Bedge is currently the fastest-growing wedding photography studio and is owned by Emeka Gabriel Amafor, a Delta-born photographer who is known for his ace in capturing unique moments unseen to the casual eyes. He has succeeded in pushing the boundaries and changing the way Nigerian weddings were traditionally captured.

Bedge pictures today has created images that have stood out in the wedding market and have given thousands of couples in and outside Nigeria the wedding pictures of their dream and in most cases exceeded their imaginations.

