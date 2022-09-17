By Adegboyega Adeleye

It seems the sismance between the Edo Queens may have come to an end today following the blowout between Chichi and Rachel.

Phyna, Chichi and Rachel are The Edo Queens of Biggie’s House.

Rachel and Chichi got into a heated argument on Friday.

The cause of the fight was the Showmax movie ticket that saw Chichi gain the movie night privilege over Rachel.

Rachel claimed that Chichi and Hermes collectively lied about who truly deserved the ticket and plotted to deprive her of the week’s movie date.

Since the Wednesday situation, Rachel believes Hermes intentionally deprived her of the ticket in an attempt to get back at her, a claim Hermes refuses to address.

Phyna tried her best to settle the fight between her Edo sisters.

Chi Chi vs Rachel



Wait…If Hermes was the one who made the mistake about the movie date, why is she taking it out on Chi Chi ? #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Alf3XCFTD4 — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) September 16, 2022

The fight also brought about an unresolved issue that occurred after Giddyfia was evicted where the pair had a squabble over who gets the privilege of his remaining eggs.

However, Chichi and Phyna have become almost inseparable.

Recall that Phyna saved Chichi with her veto power rights on Monday.

These Edo Queens need pampering, love and care. Housemates, take note. No stress them fgs.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/w13g8DxTL5 — RACHEL BBNAIJA🤍 (@rachelakowe) September 9, 2022

