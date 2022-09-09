By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Sheggz cannot be happy tonight because he and his fellow gentlemen lost an exhilarating debate against the ladies’ team.

It is quite pitiful for him as his lover, Bella, wasn’t there to console him after the loss because she celebrated the win with her fellow ladies.

Sheggz is dejected and might vent his anger on Bella for not supporting him if his mood remains the same.

He is known for always complaining and lamenting over trivial issues and might vent his anger on Bella.

Level-up housemates participated in one of the most interesting tasks ever, as the housemates were divided into two groups for a debate between the guys and the ladies.

Sheggz and Dotun were the debaters for the male team, while Phyna and Rachel argued for the female team.

The debate topic was ‘Football vs General Entertainment’, Sheggz and Dotun argued in favour of football, while Phyna and Rachel were electric and entertaining, which earned them the deserved win.

The ladies’ team thrilled and convinced the audience, stating why entertainment has a better value than football.

Given Sheggz’s well-known tendency for fights with Bella, tonight would be a disappointment if no fight happens.

