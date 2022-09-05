.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Level-up housemates, Sheggz and Bella are in a relationship that is showing signs of hitting the rocks soon.

The couple had a week of constant arguments that left Bella’s fans and viewers concerned for her mental health amid what has been described as Sheggz’ “controlling” and “abusive” behaviour.

The latest fight was because Sheggz felt angry at Bella for dancing with Chichi, he said Bella cheated on him emotionally which is quite amusing.

Bella replied, “I was dancing with Chichi and Deji got behind her and they were rocking me, they didn’t even touch me but this guy blew up!”

She continued, “How can I be dancing with Chichi and you become angry? Please I’m tired, let me rest. I can’t even make a move, I can’t dance because I have a boyfriend.”

Bella also gave Sheggz liberty to dance and flirt with any girl in the House.

After several days of Sheggz complaining about Bella’s attitude, he finally withdraws. In another meeting where Doyin was the mediator, Sheggz angrily said, “I’m done! Bella doesn’t listen, I have been saying the same thing for weeks but nothing is changing!”

The final straw from Bella today was shocking, She said, “A guy will wanna bounce because the babe you are speaking to doesn’t wanna listen,” said Sheggz to Doyin. “Bounce! If you wanna bounce, bounce!”

“Bella added, I’m really not sure if I want this relationship anymore,” seems like she has finally ended the relationship.

Timeline

Let’s recall last week’s events when Bella and Sheggz got into a series of arguments.

During her diary session last week, Bella admitted to Big Brother that they were on the brink of a breakup and desperately in need of a dinner date for all the privacy that comes with it so as to save their relationship. She said, “I am tired, Biggie we need the dinner date now”

Doyin told Allysyn that Sheggz got infuriated on Friday to the point of throwing his slippers at the wall because he was angry with his girlfriend, Bella.

On Thursday, Sheggz said to Bella :”You’re sick, You struggle with instructions” as he tried to correct her over food.

“You struggle with instructions. I told you don’t open it. Why can’t you listen. Because you’re who? Somebody cannot even have a girlfriend that listens,” Sheggz heatedly said in the brief argument that ended almost immediately it started.

Their turbulent relationship recently sparked online debate as some fans called Sheggz manipulative, abusive and controlling.

Earlier, on Monday, Bella said she has been a “mumu” for long and complained about Sheggz’s arrogance as well being shut up during conversations.

She said angrily, ” Any small thing, I will just go to London – Like London is out of this World Who can not go to London!! – Is London out of the World?”

“I can’t come to London to meet you, people can’t travel? people can’t get visas?

Sheggz said, “Your mouth is too sharp!”

She continued, “Am I not supposed to have a voice line in this relationship?

“You are shutting me up, Stop doing that! I feel like I have been a mumu for a long time”

However, last week Bella told Doyin that she does not mind if the relationship is the only thing she takes away from, Big Brother House and ready to risk it all for Sheggz.

She said, “I can’t hide my feelings anymore, I actually really like this guy I don’t care about what anybody says. I don’t care about whatever Big Brother will say about us tomorrow or anything. The only thing is I will change a little bit. When it comes to tasks, I will concentrate on tasks…I really cannot hide my feelings anymore…Even if its this relationship I take away from this house, I don’t mind,”

Bella said she does not mind being sanctioned by Biggie for constantly defending, Sheggz. The couple were sanctioned for holding on to one another during task preparation that affected their task partners Phyna and Chizzy respectively.

She got knocked during her diary session last week after she tried to apologize to Big Brother on Sheggz’ behalf. Biggie did not find her message appropriate and queried who made her his spokesperson.

What do you think about the Shella ship, Sailing or Sinking?

Sheggz or Bella, Who’s saving or ruining the relationship?

Is a breakup looming?

