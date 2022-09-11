Efosa Taiwo

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Sheggz and Bella, have both been issued a strike for disobedience and provocation respectively.

Big Brother made the announcement upon gathering the housemates in the lounge on Sunday evening, shortly before the live eviction show.

Big Brother, during his judgement, faulted Sheggz for not taking part in the punishment that was assigned to him.

Sheggz had been made the tail of the house and was tasked to serve any of the housemate who required his help which he failed to follow through.

For this reason, Big Brother found Sheggz guilty of disobedience and rebellion.

Bella, on the other hand, was accused of provocation when she and Rachel has a heated face-off over food that saw Bella poured away the food towards the part of Rachael in annoyance.

Following this, Big Brother also handed Bella a strike with Rachel receiving a warning for getting riled up by Bella’s actions.

Biggie reminded Bella and Sheggz that if they received two more strikes each, they’ll be disqualified from the show.

