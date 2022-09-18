Big Brother Nigeria housemates, Chomzy, Eloswag, Doyin have all been officially evicted from the reality TV show.

The BBNaija house guests who stayed for one more week after their eviction last week were sent home during the Sunday Live eviction show (today).

Recall the trio were evicted last week but a new twist added to the reality TV show, made them Biggie’s guests.

Speaking on the new twist at the time, the show host, Ebuka Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, said Doyin, Eloswag, and Chomzy could no longer contest for the grand prize while they stay in the Level 3 House as Biggie’s guest till at least September 18.

“Big Brother has decided to retain the evicted housemates from tonight’s Live Show as Guests in the #BBNaija House until the 18th of September. They will now be referred to as Level 3 Guests,” Ebuka.

The trio had earlier been instructed to pack their belongings except the Head of House Phyna and Chi Chi.

Their exit The live eviction show on Sunday September 18 has seen the three previously evicted housemates Doyin, Chomzy and Eloswag finally out of the house.

