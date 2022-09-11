Chomzy, a Big Brother Naija housemate, was on Sunday evicted to level 3 House.

The TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced during the Sunday eviction show that evicted housemates, Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy are now Big Brother guests in the new Level 3 apartment.

According to Ebuka, the evicted housemates will stay in the Level 3 house as Big Brother guest till Sept 18.

However, Ebuka said they are no longer in the contest for the N100million grand prize.

Recall Chomzy boasted recently that she will survive this week’s eviction.

Chomzy made this known during a conversation with her love interest, Eloswag.

Recall that Doyin, Bryann, Phyna, Eloswag, Chomzy, and Bella were put up for possible eviction this week.

They had the highest nomination during the nomination process.

Speaking on Tuesday, Chomzy said Bryann, Phyna, and Chizzy will be evicted on Sunday.

She said, ”We are not going anywhere. Bryann, Phyna, and Chizzy are up. They will be the first to go home.”

