Big Brother Naija housemates, Bella, Beauty and Khalid have been listed as the top trending housemates of the on-going television reality show, Big Brother Naija.

The Communications and Public Relations Manager, Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, made this known via a statement issued on Thursday.

Kola-Ogunlade stated that Bella, who is in a relationship with fellow housemate, Sheggz, has been trending for confrontations with her housemates.

He said Bella’s trending was a result of her getting a strike from Big Brother for disobedience and provocation, causing reactions over her culinary skills, and recently having a brawl with fellow housemate and Head of House (HOH), Phyna.

He noted that former Miss Nigeria, Beauty, also made it as one of the top trending BBNaija housemates.

Beauty was evicted just two weeks into the show following a physical argument with a fellow housemate, Groovy.

“Khalid who was the second level 2 housemate to be evicted also featured as a trending housemate because of his on-screen romance with housemate, Daniella.

“While Bella, Hermes, and Daniella have received the most search traffic overall, Daniella has generated the biggest search spike so far,” he stated.

Kola-Ogunlade added that regionally, Bella has drawn the most interest from Lagos, Osun, Kwara, Abuja, Kaduna, and Enugu states.

The communications manager said Hermes received the most search interest from Plateau, Benue, Ekiti, Delta, and Abia states.

He said Daniella leads in Kogi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, Edo, Ogun, and Oyo states while Groovy generated the most searches in Ondo and Anambra states.

The communication manager added that the show has also seen people turning to Google to find out more about their favourite housemates, the house, and where to watch the show.

He noted that as the interest in the show remains high, there are housemates who are dominating when it comes to online searches with different regions across the country showing clear favourites.

Kola-Ogunlade said Bella, Beauty, and Khalid lead with the most searched interest, followed by Hermes, Daniella, and Amaka.

11 housemates are currently on the show, bidding for the grand prize of N100 million.

