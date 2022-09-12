Phyna

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Level-up housemate, Phyna has emerged as the Week 8 Head of House.

All housemates participated in the contest except current Head of House, Hermes.

After a feisty contest, 4 housemates qualified for the second round.

Phyna showed character and determination as she defeated Adekunle, Daniella, and Sheggz in the second round to emerge as the second female Head of House this season after Chomzy.

Phyna also makes history as for the first time this Level Up Season, a former Level 2 housemate is now the Head of House.

The former Level-2 housemate replaces last week’s Head of House, Hermes, and will enjoy immunity from this week’s eviction.

Phyna will also enjoy the privilege of living in the Head of House lounge for one week with her lover, Groovy, who she chose as her companion.

He, however, does not have immunity from possible eviction.

All housemates are required to nominate three fellow housemates for possible eviction on Sunday.

