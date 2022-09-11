By Adegboyega Adeleye

Level-up housemate, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor popularly known as Phyna has become the first female housemate to get verified since the reality show began few weeks ago.

The 25-year-old singer and hype-woman is one of the most popular housemates and has become a sensational personality among fans of the show.

She is also considered to be the most talked-about housemate this season and loved by her fans who are called PhynaNation or The Unusuals.

Phyna is a born entertainer, creative personality, and the self-acclaimed Hype Priestess of Nigeria.

With 246,000 Instagram followers, the news is no doubt a big one for Phyna’s fans who have been supportive of their star all through the season.

Phyna has set her sights on the Big Brother Naija House because of one simple reason; she wants to make a difference.

According to her, her life can be summarised as “Survival of the fittest”.

