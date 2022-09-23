Bella, Sheggz

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Controversial BBNaija Level Up couple, Sheggz and Bella got into a heated argument for the umpteenth time this season over what Sheggz described as disrespectful and rude behaviour by Bella.

This marked a return of the constant rifts and disputes in Shella’s relationship.

The argument which ensued on Friday afternoon started when Bella got tired of Sheggz’s chattiness and storytelling which mostly based on his unending narration about his numerous trips to London.

As he continued talking about a return to Nigeria after his brother resumed school in London, Bella got infuriated and called Sheggz a “storyman”.

Sheggz fired back at Bella saying his ex-girlfriend does not talk to him in a rude manner and he feels bad about Bella’s rude behaviour toward him and other housemates.

He said: “I feel like I’m rude and you are rude as well, anytime you speak to me, I feel like you’re about to be rude to me”.

Bella angrily asked Sheggz to leave her alone saying “I want to go back to being rude, leave me alone”.

An emotional Sheggz later pleaded with his lover to understand him and that they should both respect each other. He explained how over-protective he has always been whenever Bella gets into a fight with housemates for being rude.

Sheggz has always defended his lover during arguments over rude behaviour and outbursts with housemates such as Phyna, Chichi, Rachel and others.

He said to Bella, “You’re my best friend” in a bid to resolve the disagreement.

The duo who are known for trivial squabbles are likely to resolve their arguments as they have done several times on this season’s Big Brother Naija show.

