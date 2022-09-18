By Adegboyega Adeleye

The details of how Nigerians voted for their favourite housemates after Week 8 nominations have been released and it shows Sheggz slightly edging it out over evicted Dotun and Allysyn.

Bella, Hermes and Adekunle who were also nominated last week by fellow housemates pulled enough votes and are safe for another week.

The three housemates with the least votes were:

Sheggz: 18.62%

Dotun: 7.86%

Allyson: 7.70%

This means the penultimate eviction show which was held on Sunday will feature the eviction of Level-up housemates, Dotun and Allysyn.

Also, Biggie’s house guests who were evicted last week have finally left the house after enjoying a one-week privilege as guests.

Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement during the Sunday live show.

House guests – Chomzy, Doyin and Eloswag – were evicted last week, but surprisingly, Big Brother introduced Level 3 House and kept them as guests rather than housemates.

They, however, joined the main house later on in the week and took part on daily tasks, diary sessions and house activities.

The exit of five housemates tonight means only nine housemates and two riders are left in Biggie’s house as they enter the penultimate week(9th week) of the show.

The nine Housemates are battling for the 100million grand prize till the tenth week.

