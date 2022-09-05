By Adegboyega Adeleye

Level up housemates, Bella, Bryann, Chomzy, Doyin, Eloswag, and Phyna are up for possible eviction this week.

After the HOH challenge, Biggie instructed all housemates to nominate three housemates each.

He, however, told Chizzy and Rachel who are riders that they are not allowed to nominate.

After the Nominations, Adekunle, Bella, Chizzy (Rider), Chomzy, Doyin, Eloswag, Phyna and Rachel (Rider), emerged as the most Nominated Housemates.

With his power to save and replace, Hermes chose Bryann to replace Adekunle for possible Eviction on Sunday.

This means Doyin, Bryann, Phyna, Eloswag, Chomzy, and Bella are up for possible eviction this week.

Here is how housemates nominated;

Dotun- Chizzy, Rachel, Phyna

Allysyn-Chizzy, Rachel, Chichi

Groovy -Rachel, Eloswag, Adekunle

Bella-Phyna, Eloswag, Daniella

Chichi – Bella, Rachel, Chizzy

Phyna- Adekunle, Allsyn, Chomzy

Chomzy- Doyin, Daniella, Phyna

Shegzz- Rachel, Adekunle, Chizzy

Rachel- Adekunle, Dotun, Doyin

Chizzy-Bella, Eloswag, Adekunle

Daniella- Chomzy, Rachel, Eloswag

Eloswag- Doyin, Bella, Chizzy

Adekunle – Doyin, Bella, Sheggz

Bryann-Eloswag, Chomzy, Doyin

Hermes – Bryann, Rachel and Bella

At least one housemate would be evicted on Sunday.

RELATED NEWS