By Adegboyega Adeleye
Level up housemates, Bella, Bryann, Chomzy, Doyin, Eloswag, and Phyna are up for possible eviction this week.
After the HOH challenge, Biggie instructed all housemates to nominate three housemates each.
He, however, told Chizzy and Rachel who are riders that they are not allowed to nominate.
After the Nominations, Adekunle, Bella, Chizzy (Rider), Chomzy, Doyin, Eloswag, Phyna and Rachel (Rider), emerged as the most Nominated Housemates.
With his power to save and replace, Hermes chose Bryann to replace Adekunle for possible Eviction on Sunday.
This means Doyin, Bryann, Phyna, Eloswag, Chomzy, and Bella are up for possible eviction this week.
Here is how housemates nominated;
Dotun- Chizzy, Rachel, Phyna
Allysyn-Chizzy, Rachel, Chichi
Groovy -Rachel, Eloswag, Adekunle
Bella-Phyna, Eloswag, Daniella
Chichi – Bella, Rachel, Chizzy
Phyna- Adekunle, Allsyn, Chomzy
Chomzy- Doyin, Daniella, Phyna
Shegzz- Rachel, Adekunle, Chizzy
Rachel- Adekunle, Dotun, Doyin
Chizzy-Bella, Eloswag, Adekunle
Daniella- Chomzy, Rachel, Eloswag
Eloswag- Doyin, Bella, Chizzy
Adekunle – Doyin, Bella, Sheggz
Bryann-Eloswag, Chomzy, Doyin
Hermes – Bryann, Rachel and Bella
At least one housemate would be evicted on Sunday.