Dotun and Groovy

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Level-up housemates, Dotun and Groovy got into a friendly argument over who’s the greatest footballer of all time(G.O.A.T) between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

It isn’t surprising that the Ronaldo-Messi debate got into the BBNaija house as both players are legends of the beautiful game.

Groovy chose Ronaldo as his “G.O.A.T” while Dotun chose Messi as his “G.O.A.T.”

Read also: BBNaija: Tearful Daniella speaks on Khalid, regrets affair with Dotun [VIDEO]

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aviero and Lionel Andres Messi has fuelled a decade-long debate with both players dominating the football scene for almost two decades.

Both housemates argued and compared the statistics and laurels of both icons, Groovy maintained his stance that the Portuguese legend is the greatest of all time while HOH Dotun countered him that Argentine icon, Messi is the greatest of all time.

BBNaija S7 level up housemates are jostling for the 100 million grand prizes.

All housemates except HOH Dotun are up for possible eviction this week and at least one housemate will exit Big Brother’s house at the live eviction show on Sunday.

RELATED NEWS