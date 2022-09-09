.

By Steve Oko

Bandits, Wednesday, intercepted a hearse conveying corpse to Isuikwuato community in Abia State from Abraka in Delta State.

The incident, according to a family source, took place around Umunneochi/Ihube Okigwe axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway where the bandits dragged out the occupants and abandoned the coffin in the vehicle on the road.

The source, who said the deceased was his uncle’s wife, disclosed that the abductors whisked the victims including the deceased woman’s daughter, another relation and the driver of the hearse into the bush.

He said the woman’s daughter later escaped from the captors by providence while the driver and the other man are still being held captive, adding that they had informed the Divisional Police Officer in Isuikwuato for intervention.

He said the devastated family had recovered the abandoned corpse and deposited it at the mortuary.

According to the source, “We are in disarray. People bringing the corpse of my uncle’s wife today were kidnapped at the notorious Umunneochi-Ihube Okigwe axis.

“They took away the victims into the bush. We have gone to pick the corpse and we have reported to the police. We want government to come to our rescue”.

Abduction for ransom has become rampant on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway since after the kidnap of the Prelate of Methodist Church, Bishop Samuel Uche by suspected herdsmen.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in charge of Abia State, Mr Geoffrey Ogbonna, promised to make inquiries about the incident.

