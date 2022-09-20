Bahamas collections is a privately held jewelry and fashion-design house based in Accra, Ghana and known for their unique branded apparel. Founded in 2017 by Nigerian-born businessman, show promoter, philanthropist and designer Bright Okosodo better known as “Richie Richie”.

This contemporary unisex clothing line specializes in custom brand tee shirts, beach wear and separates. The brand was formally registered as a business in 2019.

Prior to establishing this unisex ready-to-wear brand, Richie was running a high end designers boutique, providing designer outfits for Nigerian/Ghanaian artistes for their music videos and events.

In 2020, during the pandemic, he launched the luxury clothing brand, Bahamas Nassau, focusing on well-designed, well-manufactured affordable unisex clothing.

Since then, the brand has been featured in several music videos, worn by Nigerian superstars including Davido & Skiibi, as well as other celebrities around Africa.

Bahamas Nassau is named after the Caribbean holiday island of Bahamas.

It represents the exclusivity of the brand as a high end ready to wear apparel for those who love custom authentic clothing.

In 2021 he created his exclusive underwear collection, providing elegant and luxury designs at more affordable prices.

The label also expanded their collection to include t-shirt dresses and daywear attire.

“We plan to open flagship stores in different countries and locations around the world, starting with one in Dubai early next year.”

Richie added, “We are also moving to open outlets in the Bahamas, France, United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States”.

