Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved N151million for payment of fees for the 116 students from the state studying in India.

The approval was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Hajiya Halima Dikko and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

She said that the fees covered tuition fees, accommodation, health insurance and pocket money for the 2022/2023 session.

“The remaining students for MBBS training whose admission was being processed in Egypt and Russian Universities are under the governor’s consideration as soon as the Scholarship Board concludes formalities with the Institutions.

”The ministry wishes to use this opportunity to also inform all students in the state that the ongoing ASUU’s strike is being adequately handled by the government.

”As of today, negotiations have reached an advanced and reconcilable stage for all academic activities to resume in Kebbi University of Science and Technology, Aliero, for 2023 academic session.

”The Ministry for Higher Education wishes to appreciate the laudable gesture of the governor for paving the way forward for the youths to prosper intellectually and for his unflinching commitment to youths developments in the state,” Dikko said.

The permanent secretary recalled that sometime in Dec., 2021 Bagudu, had approved the sponsorship of 116 Kebbi indigenes to study various engineering and paramedical courses in India.

“The students’ academic and extracurricular performances for the past one year were commendable and encouraging.

“It was in view of the above and in line with Bagudu’s vision and mission in transforming Higher Education in the state that he granted the approval.

“It was also in his determination to ensure that the youths benefit in the agenda of the current political dispensation by sponsoring students within and outside the country for the educational development of the state,”Dikko said. (NAN)

