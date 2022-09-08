.

Dutse— A seven-month-old baby and four women were confirmed dead in a canoe mishap in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Tuesday.

The Jigawa State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in Dutse, yesterday, said: “On Tuesday, at about 6 p.m., information at our disposal revealed that on the same date at about 4:30 p.m., four women and a child boarded a canoe from Nguru, Yobe State to Adiyani village in Guri LGA of Jigawa State.

“Unfortunately, the canoe capsized close to their destination. The driver managed to escape while the passenger drowned.”

He said divers in the area immediately swung into action to rescue the passengers, where they recovered the corpses.

The PPRO said the corpses were taken to Adiyani health facility and certified dead by a medical doctor.

Shiisu gave the names of the deceased as Oneyaniwura Kasagama, 50, Lafiya Bulama, 40, Badejaka Kasagama, 40, Gimto Kasagama, 40 and Mai Madu Bulama, the seven-month old baby.

The PPRO said the victims were all residents of Adiyani village, adding that investigation into the case had commenced.

RELATED NEWS