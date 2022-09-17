By Prince Okafor

Nigeria indigenous domestic airline, Azman Air, yesterday, renewed its Air Transport License, ATL following the expiration of the document, along with non payment of legacy debt.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, suspended the airlines operations over failure to renew its ATL, and N1.2 billion legacy debt accrued from the 5 percent Ticket Sales Charge and Cargo Sales Charge (TSC/CSC), which was collected from air travellers and cargo operators.

Following the renewal, the airline can commence its daily scheduled operations.

Vanguard gathered that the airline had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of N50 million monthly on the repayment of its legacy debt.

A breakdown of the debt shows that the 5 percent TSC/CSC is shared among five aviation agencies; NCAA, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

NCAA gets 58 percent from the total five percent, of charges, the other four agencies share the remaining 42 per cent in different proportions. The license was signed by the Director General NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, yesterday in Abuja.

A copy of the document made available to Vanguard reads: “NCAA/ATR1/ATL118 is valid for a five (5) year period from 2022 through 2027 before another renewal is expected.”

The airline also submitted its tax and security clearance forms to the NCAA, after its initial reluctance to do so for about 10 months without any basic reason.

Tax and security clearance forms are two of the requirements for issuance of ATL or Air Operators Licence (AOC) or their renewals by NCAA.

RELATED NEWS