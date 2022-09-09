By Demola Akinyemi

An Octogenarian and one of the elders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Alh Azeez Adebayo has called on the federal government to appoint more judges in order to facilitate speedy trials, thereby solving the insecurity challenges ravaging Nigeria.

Alh Adebayo said rampant cases within the nation’s judiciary whereby cases which ought to ordinarily last six months, are now lasting six years and more largely contribute to the insecurity crisis Nigeria is facing.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the octogenarian however commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the giant strides he’s making in kwara state in the areas of revitalising the state owned media, the education sector and infrastructure development among others.

Alh Adebayo explained that the agelong delay of court cases in court has largely made many people to find alternative ways to avoid taking their cases to court, while many are now committing offence, and go scot free.

“These days people commit offence and go scot free because of the fear of endless court adjustments which caused some cases to last many years before final judgment. The federal government should appoint more judges and magistrates across the board to facilitate quick dispensation of justice in Nigeria “he said.

Alh Adebayo who with nostalgic feelings recalled his case some years back that lasted seven years before final judgement was given said he wouldn’t have wished any of his enemies to pass through that experience again.

He also recalled that many years back ,a white woman who was about to disembark from Aeroplane in London was making a call, but was immediately arrested by security among other passengers in Gatwick Airport after he disembarked and was sentenced to jail within three days.

“I got to know of the development, third day in my living room on the television that the woman was jailed and I then recounted the experience.”He added.

The APC chieftain also said that there are some bad eggs among the nation’s judges and urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to sanitised the Judiciary.

“Some judges, by conduct and characters don’t have integrity, and they’re therefore giving others bad names. Despite, the huge amount being paid the judges by the federal government because of the nature of their work, the humongous wealth some of them are acquiring which far outweigh their take home should be a serious concern and be investigated “he said .

Worried about the rising cases of insecurity across the country, Alhaji Azeez Adebayo asked the federal government to mop up illegal arms and ammunition that are in private hands, giving deadlines with which to voluntarily surrender them to the police and afterwards arrest anyone caught using such for kidnapping and other vices.

He said if kidnapping and other vices are not frontally tackled, very soon kidnappings would be occurring almost everywhere, as people would be freely fleeced of their hard earned money while the authorities would not be able to do anything about it.

Alh Adebayo also urged the federal government to fix the dilapidated infrastructures in critical areas of the country in order to attract foreign investors, thereby tackling the problem of unemployment and bad economy.

He however blamed labour leaders for the current increase in food prices as a result of the inflation because of the persistent struggles for minimum wages over the years.

“The labour leaders ought to be fighting for improved economy and regulations of prices of foods in the markets instead of asking for increment of salaries all the time. The truth is that those not working with government will indirectly take out of the minimum wage, and the implication is what we are currently experiencing by increased prices of foods in our markets. “He said.

Alhaji Adebayo however said that he now has regular supply of public water in his house, Adewole area of Ilorin once in three days unlike the situation before the present administration came on board.

He said, “Water is running from the taps, as I’m talking to you, it now comes regularly, once in three days. Before now we only get water once in three months or thereabout and I remember very clearly that during Ileya, they used to give us water.

“It was very surprising to us then when we heard that they spent Billions of naira on water, and still there was no improvement. The truth is that so many things have been destroyed by the Sarakis in the last 16 years, so to expect Governor AbdulRazaq to do the magic and make the difference within 4 years is not just possible, even though we have started feeling his positive impact.”He said.

