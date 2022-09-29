Ayra Starr and Kelly Rowland

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr has released her remix of Bloody Samaritan (Remix) with American singer and actress, Kelly Rowland.

Ayra Starr had earlier announced on her Instagram on Thursday she had always wanted to sing with Kelly Rowland.

She was excited when she finally got an opportunity to feature in her song.

“Super excited to share this with you all. Someone I’ve always wanted to work with and it’s in my song Bloody Samaritan…. the beautiful legend @kellyrowland out tomorrow,” she said.

The singer isn’t the only Mavin’s signee, who has collaborated with international act.



Rema also collaborated with American singer, Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez revealed via her Instagram page that she was collaborating with him on his remix hit song, ‘Calm down”.

