By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has urged Ndi-Anambra not to succumb to fear over the recent horrendous attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah that claimed the lives of aides and security agents. He tasked the security agencies to hunt down and bring the murderous perpetrators to justice .



In a statement by his Media Office in Abuja Wednesday night, Ngige, who described the attack as atrocious, wicked and evil, said it was a big setback to a relative calm restored to the state in the past few months.

According to him, “It is certainly a setback at a time many had thought reprieve has come from the dreadful darkness that lately enveloped our dear state. However, we must not allow that daylight horror to trip our determination to the crosshair of another cycle of tragedies. Evil must not win.”

“I hence charge the security agencies to double efforts to fish out the criminals as quickly as possible. Ndi-Anambra must not succumb to fear but rally round the government and the security agencies to track the criminals terrorizing our state. “I send deepest condolences to Senator Ifeanyi Uba over this huge loss. I thank God Almighty for sparing his life while also praying for His mercy on the families of his aides and security agents who lost their lives.”

