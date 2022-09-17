.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julious Abure, has described the disruption of the peaceful rally by members of his party in Ebonyi State by the police as a rape of democracy.

He said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “I wish to condemn in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked, barbaric, uncivilized behaviour of the Ebonyi State Governor for mobilizing the police to disrupt a peaceful assembly of our party supporters in his state.

“The action of the Governor is not only uncivilized, but it is also a rape of the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful association and assembly.

“This is setting a dangerous precedence for the 2023 general elections. The APC which has failed Nigerians in all indices of governance from security, the economy and welfare of citizens, healthcare delivery and the provision of basic amenities is engaged in a shameful and condemnable attempt to muscle citizens from peacefully exercising their constitutional right of peaceful assembly unleashed the police on them.

“I call on all peace loving Nigerians at home and abroad as well as the international community to condemn this brazen executive recklessness and abuse of power. We will never be cowed in our march to liberate Nigeria from the shackles of bad governance, crippling corruption and insecurity. “

