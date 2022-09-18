The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the coming 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he is in the presidential contest with the sole interest of providing a better future for the Nigerian youths.

He also said that his administration will be a heavily youth-inclusive government because the future belongs to the youths.

The former vice-president gave the pledge on Friday during a meeting with content creators, entrepreneurs, social media Influencer and many others who are positively impacting the society in their various endeavours and under the @youthpoliticsng coalition.

The coalition met with Atiku to declare their readiness to be fully involved in the political decisions of the country. It said its members and the Nigerian youths want to align with his political organization to char new and better course for Nigeria.

This was contained in a video post by Mr Eta Uso, the Special Assistant on Digital Media and Operations to Atiku.

In the video, the Wazirin Adamawa told the youths that he is in the presidential contest not for himself but to ensure that Nigerians, especially the youths, enjoy the dividends of democracy as well as to ensure inclusivity in governance.

According to him, politics is a career that one gets into from the grassroots. He said the youths need to participate more intentionally in politics and that he will run a massively, youths-inclusive government if if elected come 2023.

According to him, “politics is what you normally start from the bottom and move to the top. I started from school.

He charged the youths to ensure that they protect the democratic process of election in the coming contest, noting that it is a duty they must undertake to avoid any one short-changing them with the wrong presidential choice.

Atiku said, “It is your tomorrow.” He said the youths must come out to protect it.

“I have lived my life; What I am doing now, I am doing it for you.” He said he I in the presidential race to struggle to better the lives of Nigerians, especially the youths.

Meanwhile, the PDP’s presidential candidate lamented over the bastardised education system in the country.

Atiku said this while elaborating on the need for every Nigerian child to have access to quality education.

He said that the previous government under which he was the vice president, was the administration that made it a law that every child must have free and basic education.

He said, “We are tasking Nigerians to at least value education,” adding that his government, if elected, will ensure that every Nigerian child gets needed education to become better leaders of tomorrow.

RELATED NEWS