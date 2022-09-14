By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The governor of Delta State and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has declared that the Presidential candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is truly ready to unify the country if elected.

Okowa who made the declaration at the Atiku South West Assembly in Ibadan on Wednesday said, only the PDP’s presidential candidate has the capacity and respect for Nigerians and is ready to sit down to discuss with all and who the experience to put the people together.

He bemoaned the state of the country’s insecurity, hardship and other myriads of challenges, adding that Abubakar stands tall among the array of presidential candidates to salvage the country.

Okowa said: ”Our presidential candidate was in Lagos and he was very well received. And I am sure a lot of us did watched the programme. Only the PDP candidate has a written document which he calls ‘My covenant with Nigerians’ and that document was presented.”

“And that document is not just a document telling us about issues and challenges of a country, but it’s a document that contains ways and means of taken us out of where we are. And it contains ways and means of building a nation. But that building can only start when we have been able to to rescue the nation from the draconian hands of the APC.”

‘The southwest is obviously ready for this election. And I am very confident that working together as one in the southwest, it is going to be possible for all states in the southwest to be reclaimed by the PDP. Our people are working hard and I know for sure, because I interact with lots of you. All I urge is that it is time for for us to bridge the gaps, it’s time for us to speak as one.”

“And as we surely do that and coorperate with each other, we will definitely get other states in the kitty of the PDP. I am aware that there is mass movement in Nigeria and that mass movement is in favour of the PDP.”

“When the presidential candidates are lined up, we know what is good for the Nigeria. In a Nigeria of today, where there is insecurity, in a Nigeria of today where the voices of the people are such that there is anger in it and everybody wants things to fall apart. You can only bring a man that is calm, a man with experience and a man that is ready to to sit on the table and bring everybody to the same table to discuss Nigeria and ensure that we are ready to build back our country to the country of our dream.”

“The Nigeria of today is not a Nigeria of our dream. There is only one among the entire lots, who has respect for all and is ready to sit down to discuss with all and has enough experience to put us together and that man you know is Atiku Abubakar.”

He is the only medication we can prescribe for Nigeria’s illness. So, we present a man who is truly ready to to unify the country. And we know, Atiku stands tall,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, against the call for the resignation of Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubarkar said that his resignation must be done in accordance with the party constitution, rules, regulations and practice.

Reacting to the Governor Seyi Makinde’s demand for Ayu’ designation, Abubakar said his resignation is achievable if backed by the constitution of the party.

He said: “We cannot do anything outside our Constitution except it is amended. We cannot do anything unless the laws are amended, Ayu must go through our constitution, rules, regulations, and our practice, otherwise, we cannot give the kind of leadership Nigerians want.”

Atiku then urged PDP not to allow the issue to derail them from winning the next elections, adding that: “it is possible, it is achievable, we have done it before and we have started doing it.”

Earlier, Governor Makinde insisted on the resignation of Ayu, maintaining that the stand of Southwest PDP is for the National Chairman of the party to step down to give room for fairness and equity.

the governor said that there are still some issues to resolve in the party before the elections.

He said: “If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify PDP first. If we want a government of national unity, it must reflect in PDP, if we want to restructure in Nigeria, we must restructure PDP first.”

“Our presidential candidate is from Northeast, our National Chairman is from North Central, the Director General of Atiku campaign, Aminu Tambuwa is from the Northwest, so the PDP National Chairman should step down.”

In the same vein, the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum, who spoke on Ayu’s behalf, urged members to commit themselves and work diligently for the PDP victory in 2023.

Dignitaries at the meeting include: Governors Makinde, Bala Mohammad (Bauchi); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Osun Governor-elect, Sen Ademola Adeleke; PDP governorship candidates; ex Ondo Governor Olusegun Mimiko; Ex Osun Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; ex- Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose; Amb Taofek Arapaja, Sen Dino Melaye and Chief Raymond Dokpesi among others.

