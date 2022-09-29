.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign has described as a distraction to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, campaign efforts, a statement credited to the party chieftain, calling for the resignation of PDP’s Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, reiterating it is focused on rescuing Nigeria Project.

Reports in the media alleged that Chief Chinemerem Madu, a PDP chieftain, had issued a press statement calling for the resignation of the party chairman in wake of the crisis bedevilling the party.

In a statement signed by Daniel Bwala, Spokesperson for, Atiku/Okowa campaign, the Campaign Council accused the party chieftain of attempting to destabilize the party shortly after the inauguration of its campaign council by calling for Iyorcha Ayu’s resignation.

the statement reads in full

“Our attention has been drawn to a press statement by Chief Chinemerem Madu, an NEC member of our dear party of an alleged plan by some persons both within and outside the party to conduct a press conference or issue a press release, calling for the removal or resignation of the National Chairman of our great party.”

“Whatever the plans are they are intended, in the statement of Chief Chinemerem to create a distraction from the collective efforts by the party and its members to execute a rescue Nigeria project. Our campaign council members were inaugurated today during the launching of a book about our flag bearer His excellency Atiku Abubakar.

“For all intent and purposes, we are set to commence our campaigns from today, hence the alleged plan to destabilize the efforts

“The kickoff drew large support and participation of our members as well as willing Nigerians with renewed resolve to work towards delivering on our mandate. Make no mistake, as a party, we have moved on to what is ahead of us and refused to be distracted by any unnecessary distraction or drama. We call on our members to be aware of what lies ahead of us, and the energy and enthusiasm it requires to execute with passion and precision the project that lies ahead.

“The promise of our ticket to the Nigerian people is quite clear and is designed to lead this country out of the doldrums.



“Our members at all levels are called upon to embark on community mobilisation and engage various groups as we look to win the undecided voters. The stakes are high, there is no sitting on the fence.

“As Nigerians go to the polls they would decide on their choices along the lines of superior promises on security, education, infrastructure, unity, economy etc.. Pundits, and experts are of the opinion that our candidate presents the best alternative for Nigeria. Our economic blueprint is adjudged as the best by experts and professionals. We are committed to this onerous task God.

God bless the federal republic of Nigeria and grant us a successful campaign

