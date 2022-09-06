John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation (AACO) has disowned an undated letter issued under the authority of a “Campaign Coordinator/ President” of a group calling itself the Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID), soliciting for funds purportedly in support of Atiku’s campaign.

The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation noted that the letter in question is titled “Fundraising Dinner Event for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Presidential Election Campaign 2023”.

It also noted that the spurious letter is apparently being sent to potential donors and members of the general public inviting donations to the presidential campaign of our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in exchange for unfettered access to Atiku Abubakar, among other promises.

I’m disowning the document, The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation notified the general public, particularly Nigerians in the Diaspora as well as corporate organisations within and outside Nigeria, that the Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) is a body/organisation unknown to the candidate.

Stating, “Neither he nor the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation has authorised any such fundraising event to be held on his behalf nor on behalf of his Campaign Organisation.

“The general public is hereby notified that the aforementioned Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) is not in any way affiliated or related to Atiku Abubakar and the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, and has not been mandated or authorised in any way whatsoever to represent the candidate or his campaign in any matter whatsoever.

“In line with the foregoing, any person or organisation dealing with the aforementioned Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) and/or its Campaign Coordinator/President or indeed with any other organization for the purposes of raising funds for our presidential candidate does so at their own risk and responsibility.“

RELATED NEWS