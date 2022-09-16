Ex Vice President Atiku Abubakar

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Hours after the membership of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party was made public, the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has announced his intention to travel to Europe on a business trip.

A statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, in Abuja, said the former Vice President will be travelling immediately after his meeting with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, in Lagos, on Friday.

Ibe said, “Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago.

“At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.

“His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters.”

The PDP released a list of its 326 man strong Presidential campaign council amidst calls by a section of the party for reforms in the party’s National Working Committee to ensure inclusivity.

Specifically, the South West through the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, Chief Bode George are reechoing calls by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that the party’s National Chairman should resign.

RELATED NEWS