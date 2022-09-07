The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced the appointment of the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu, as one of his spokesmen for the 2023 presidential campaign.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said Aniagwu’s appointment takes immediate effect, with the responsibility, among others, to keep the electorate up to speed with happenings in the presidential campaign.

The statement reads in part: “Aniagwu is a veteran broadcaster with over two decades of experience in the media industry. “He joins other appointees who had been announced earlier as spokespersons to the campaign.“

