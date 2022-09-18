.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has vowed to ground activities at international airports across the country, in protest against the seven-monthly impasses between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The Chairman, NANS National Task Force on ‘End ASUU Strike Now,’ Ojo Raymond Olumide, who spoke in Akure, decried the attitude of the Federal Government towards the striking lecturers as well as education as a whole.

Olumide said that “the four-day shutdown of busy highways and expressways had been a success, hence the move to disrupt international travels in order for the bourgeois and the government to feel the pains that had subjected students to in the past seven months”.

According to him, students were already tired of pleading with both parties over the need to end the strike.

The students’ leader said that the airports to be occupied will remain grounded until the strike is called off, adding that the Buhari administration must pay all outstanding arrears and salaries of the lecturers.

“We shall begin another round of protest next week by storming the airspaces to #OccupyTheAirports. We want to let the world know about the pains and anguish students are going through”, he said.

“Nigerian students whose parents create the commonwealth cannot continue to be suffering at home alongside our lecturers while the few who gain from our sweat and blood have their kids abroad jollying and flexing.

“We call on students to rise and join us as we take our destinies into our hands. Our demands remain consistently clear and simple. We call on ASUU leadership for a meeting as soon as possible to discuss solidarity actions and plan for the next phase of the struggles.”

RELATED NEWS