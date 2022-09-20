By Demola Akinyemi

Students of Kwara state under the aegis of Kwara state chapter, Nigeria Association of Nigerian Students [NANS] have opted out from the ongoing protest of the association against the six months strike embarked by ASUU, saying that the directive by the national leadership only covers the South West states, and doesn’t not affect Kwara being in the North Central.

President of NANS in Kwara state, Suleiman Yusuf Issa said this at the state police headquarters, Ilorin after an interactive session with the police authorities over the planned strike.

Suleiman Yusuf Issa, reiterated his unalloyed support and admiration to the Kwara State Police Command, and harped on CP’s collaboration with the association in the state.

He also promised not to do anything that would jeopardize the cordial relationship and the fragile peace existing in the state, adding that the directive to shut down the airports by (NANS) is only binding on the Zone D axis of the association which comprises of States in the South West of the country, while Kwara state is in Zone C comprising states in North central axis.

‘’We are not going to embark on the ongoing protest of shutting down the Airport in Ilorin International airport because the directive only covers the states in the Southwest and Kwara is in the North Central. We are always ready to collaborate with the security agencies in the state to ensure that there is peace and harmony in Kwara state’’

The State Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama had explained to the students leader and his team on the need to stop the planned shutting down of flight operations of the Airports in South West zone solidarity with members of ASUU who are on strike

The police commissioner made it clear to the students that he was ready at all times to cooperate with them as well as expecting them to reciprocate the kind gesture , stressing that there is danger inherent in embarking on such economic damaging protest as it could be hijacked by hoodlums, like it happened during the End Sars protest of 2020.

