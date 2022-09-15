…Plans to ground MMIA

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the prolong industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, students under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS on Thursday barricaded the Gbongan-Ibadan express road for over three hours.

The barricade created heavy gridlock on the highway forcing motorists plighting the highway to lament the inconveniences caused by the barricade.

The students arrived at Gbongan around 12noon and blocked the road till around 3:30pm when they vacated the barricade.

Speaking with journalists few minutes after opening the road, NANS Vice President, External Affairs, Akinteye Afeez said the blockade is just a tip of the iceberg of the the Federal Government and ASUU refused to resolve the imbroglio and allow students return to the classrooms.

“We started from Shagamu express road, on Wednesday, we were at Ibadan and Thursday at Ife-Ibadan express road. Tomorrow, Friday, we will lockdown Ore-Lagos express road in a bid to forced the FG to implore ASUU to suspend strike and allow students return to classrooms.

“If nobody listens to us by Monday, we will surprise everyone where we will go next. We will shut that route that matters to those in government and cripple the economy”, he said.

However, a NANS stakeholder in the state confided in Vanguard that the student group’s target is to shutdown the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Meanwhile one of the motorists, who identified himself as Joseph, said the situation at the Highway was hectic, lamenting that his journey from Ekiti to Lagos which ordinarily is supposed to be within four hours has turned into seven hours journey.

Some other NANS leaders at the barricade include, Giwa Yisa, National Public Relations Officer, Deputy Senate President, Ekundina Elvis and some leadership of the Obafemi Awolowo University’s student union government.

RELATED NEWS