ASUU strike

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would face a herculean task convincing Nigerian youths to support the party in the coming 2023 elections if nothing was done urgently by the Federal Government to amicable resolve the eight months dispute with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The group said it was unbelievable that the bigwigs of the APC stood aloof and watched the government’s noncommittal attitude to the issues raised by ASUU “when they ought to have done more to get the government see reasons to get the issues resolved before now considering that we are in an election year.”

Convener of MBMJP, Joe Bukka who spoke yesterday in Makurdi against the backdrops of the commencement of electioneering campaigns for the 2023 polls noted that the failure of the APC-led Federal Government to resolve the ASUU strike would hunt the party in the elections.

He said, “everyone had expected the leaders of APC to put heads together with President Muhammadu Buhari to find an amicable resolution of the dispute because it is obviously a dent on the image of the party to allow this dispute to linger for this long; but they failed in every sense of the word to achieve that.

“Now the campaigns for elections have commenced and Nigerian youths are still at home, wasting eight months of their lives because an APC-led government not find it expedient to resolve the dispute and have the students return back to school.

“The truth most be told, Nigerian youths resented the ruling APC over this matter. And it would be a herculean task convincing the youths of this country to look in the direction of the APC during the elections.

“You cannot shut Nigerian public universities where children of the masses are seeking tertiary education and you embark on campaigns to seek the mandate of the people, it will be a disastrous outing because whether we like it or not, the masses are not happy and the only way they can express that anger is to reject you.

“The APC led Federal Government must act fast to have the ASUU dispute resolved amicably so that the youths can go back to school, because if you ask me I can confidently tell you that they are runing against time and the earlier an agreement is reached with ASUU the better for the government.”

RELATED NEWS