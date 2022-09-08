*Threatens to mobilize students to occupy education ministry in a Abuja if ASUU strike lingers

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called for involvement of students in peace building advocacies in the country.

This came as the nation’s students’ body threatened to mobilize students across the country to occupy the office of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu,if the ongoing strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU,was allowed to linger on.

Speaking at a news conference, Thursday,in Abuja,NANS factional president,Umar Faruk Lawal, said:”The security situation in the country desires a more robust engagement with the view to engaging Nigerian students in peace building advocacies.”

“This deserve an urgent attention as the masses are already tired of the sorry-state of affairs with respect to insecurity in Nigeria thus a multi-stakeholder engagement through non-kinetic approach has become inevitable,”he added.

The factional president of NANS appealed to ASUU and the federal government to return to the negotiating table with a view to finding lasting solution to the ongoing strike by the former.

He particularly tasked the federal government through the ministry of education to within few working days resolve the lingering ASUU Strike, threatening that,”We shall mobilize our students towards occupying the ministry of education until our demands are met.”

“Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for almost 8 months, the academic calendar cannot be used as a parameter for years of studies anymore as students keep suffering from the long term effect of the strike. The Nigerian student’s patience has be stretched beyond its elastic limit and have resolved to liberate themselves from the recurring effect of the industrial action by ASUU,”Faruk Lawal said.

He also tasked the federal government to “set visitation panels to address issues of

all politically expelled and rusticated students just as it said: “All stakeholders of education should be engaged in ensuring education is given the desired attention by increment of budgetary allocation to Ministry of Education in order to meet up with UNESCO recommendation.”

He also said:”The lingering fuel crises is not to be swept away easily as it keeps affecting the economic posture of Nigeria which is visible in the attendant hike in price of, transportation, food stuff, goods and services therefore a lasting solution is thereby required for our economy to grow and for our nation to thrive in prosperity.”

“There is rising unemployment that has affected the growth and development of Nigerian economy thus it becomes important that government creates a conducive environment for growth and development,”he said.

Speaking on the association’s just concluded election,the NANS president said:” I use this medium to extend my gratitude to my teaming supporters who made it possible for me to achieve this victory, and for my co-contenders that lost out during the poll, I wish to extend an olive branch to them as we have the capacity to entertain them into our progressive project which is a total reformation of the organization in line

with world best practice.

“While awaiting a formal inauguration of our executives, it is important to note that the existing economic and political situation cannot continue to linger as they remain the cardinal reason we ever aspired to lead this noble organization

“In the light of these; we shall not waste time in ensuring that our agenda is focused on ensuring students returns back to school within the shortest possible period.”

RELATED NEWS