The Kwara state chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS has moved to embark on a protest at the Kwara airport to further press down on their demands before the federal government to provide a solution to the lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The NANS Kwara Chairman, Mr Salman Issa, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Ilorin that members were just waiting for directives from its national secretariat.

Issa said once the national body of the students gives the order to the remaining 36 states, they would comply with the protest.

NAN reports that the Kwara NANS chairman was reacting to the blockage of the Murtala Mohammed Airport by the NANS, who stormed the Airport in Lagos to mount pressure on the government to resolve the seven-month industrial strike by ASUU.

The students’ national body had earlier threatened to ground activities at the local and international airports across the country, beginning Monday due to the strike.

Issa explained that the directives so far only involved Zone ‘D’ of NANS, comprising South West states.

According to him, the National President of NANS is employing the means of dialogue and engagement with necessary stakeholders to solve the lingering strike by ASUU.

“The directives of the protest is only binding on South West states which has been ongoing for the past five days.

“When given directive, we shall comply too,” he said.

Also speaking with NAN, Mr Isaac Adeleye, the General Secretary of Unilorin SUG, said the union is researching on best possible means to tackle the situation, assuring that they are deliberating on the matter.

“We are collaborating with the Kwara axis of NANS to see what will happen next,” he said. (NAN).

RELATED NEWS