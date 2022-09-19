By Efosa Taiwo

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said that his statement warning citizens not to retaliate to an erring police officer was misrepresented in the media.

In a statement, Adejobi explained that his tweet was interpretated out of context by mischief makers as he only advised citizens to take to the right channels to report misdemeanors of any police officer.

Adejobi had reacted to a viral video of a man dragging a rifle with a policeman during a heated argument and suspicious molestation over his phone.

He condemned the action of the man as he took the laws into his hands when he could have filed a complaint and the necessary action would be taken to punish the erring officer.

Adejobi has, however, emphasized that the police is committed to protecting the rights of citizens uniformed or not, urging the public to disregard malicious publications that read otherwise.

“Where a public officer acts contrary to the provisions of extant laws, there are channels to report such conduct and get prompt justice, particularly in the Nigeria Police Force. In the extant case, the individuals resorted to self-help and assaulted the officers, attempted to snatch the officers’ firearm, and in so doing breached the law,” the statement reads.

“It is trite that two wrongs cannot make a right, as such whatever the provocation, the action of the individuals were wrong in all ramifications as they would have reported the matter for prompt action.

Emphasis on this has clearly been misrepresented across media platforms as a single tweet in a thread was mischievously read out of context with a mischievous caption ” No Nigerian Has the Right to Retaliate when Police Slaps You.”

He urged the public to avoid taking laws into their hands when in an unpleasant situation with a police officer, noting the rights channels complaints can be made to in a bid to have their rights protected.

“The Force urges the Nigerian populace not to take laws into their hands whenever they have unpleasant encounters with police officers. Complaints arising from such encounters can be reported via the Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) of the various Commands, the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) and via official Police accounts across social media platforms.

Similarly, the idea of pouncing on and beating up Law Enforcement Agents carrying out their public duty by members of the public whom they serve, is criminal and disrespectful to our beloved nation, Nigeria, and must not be allowed to exacerbate,” Adejobi said.

RELATED NEWS