By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, PORT HARCOURT

THE Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, in Kalabari Se-Ikpangi, Rivers State, weekend, threatened to close down the secretariats of four local government areas in the state if, by November 28, the chairmen failed to tackle the widespread kidnapping and killing of people on the Emohua-Kalabari Road.

Protesting Ijaw youths stormed the Emohua, Asari Tolu, Degema and Akuku Toru local government areas, where they submitted disapproval letters to the chairmen on the deplorable and insecure state of the Emohua-Kalabari Road.

IYC, in a statement by the chief press secretary, Seleipiri Dokubo, said, “We expect a swift response to the above request from Thursday, September 15, 2022, and unequivocally declare Monday, November 28, 2022, to shut down the four local government council secretariats, if our expectations are not met as stated above and the kidnapping and killing of our people persist

“IYC, Kalabari Se-Ikpangi condemns this act in its entirety and calls on the state government, the four local government areas, viz Emohua, Asalga, Delga and Akulga Chairmen, in synergy with critical stakeholders (traditional, opinion and youth leaders), to collaborate in beefing up adequate security along this road to curb this ugly menace”.

The youths, who earlier visited the Commanding Officer, Nigerian Army, 103 Battalion, Lt. Col. S.O Buhari at Obuama in Degema local government, demanded: “Construction of a Nigerian Army Barrack along the Emohua-Kalabari Road and launching of an internal security outfit, including members of IYC, Kalabari, Se-Ikpangi, alongside very committed OSPAC members from Emohua local government area.

“Rehabilitation of the Emohua-Kalabari Road; acquisition of Sienna vehicles for the security outfit; hosting a security summit in collaboration with all relevant authorities – traditional rulers, youth leaders, religious and opinion leaders, security personnel (serving and retired) in conjunction with the four local government areas’ executive chairmen.”

The council also paid a condolence visit to the family of a bus driver, Mr Salvation Taylor-Harry, who died, following injuries sustained at the hands of kidnappers that abducted him, on September 3, on Emohua-Kalabari Road.

Dokubo, said: “We expressed our heartfelt condolences to the family and prayed for God to comfort them at this moment of grief while we continue consultation with critical stakeholders to bring this barbaric act to an abrupt end.”

