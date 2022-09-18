…reveals strategy to actualize Tinubu presidency

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the 2023 general elections draw closer, farmers under the auspices of Asiwaju/Shettima Farmers’ Group, had commenced massive mobilisation of farmers and votes in all 774 local government areas and the 36 States including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

This was disclosed at the weekend, by the Leader of Asiwaju/Shettima Farmers’ Group and National Coordinator of Nigerian Farmers and Cooperative Society, NFGCS, Retson Tedheke, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the National Working Committee, NWC, of ‘Pragmatic Elites for Asiwaju and Shettima’ held in Abuja, after speaking on the topic: ‘The Asiwaju- Shettima Candidacy: Putting Nigerians To Work With The Agbado Cassava Cultural and Socio Economic Opportunities in Nigeria’.

According to Tedheke, while delivering his lecture said Nigerians must be ready to embrace agriculture in all fronts and this will continue to be the conversation for national rebirth and developmental drive.

He said: “So far millions of farmers in rural communities in Nigeria have indicated interest to join the mass movement from all the geo-political zones of the federation for Asiwaju-Shettima 2023.”

Meanwhile, speaking on how to possibly mobilize and galvanize the votes of this huge number of farmers across the country, he explained that, “Currently an average of 25 farm leaders and mobilizers per state for all 36 states and the FCT.

“We expect more than 100 farm lead mobilizers per State and the FCT. This will ensure there are 5-19 Lead Farmers Mobilizers per Local Government Area in the 774 LGAs.

“Our target is a minimum of 5 million farmers nationwide voting for the ‘Agbado and Cassava Economy and For Nigerians Developing Nigeria With Agricultural and Agribusiness Opportunities Within Nigeria’.”

Expressing concern over the state of agriculture and the necessity for farmers to be in charge of leaders who believe in their course and business including national interest and development, he said, “We have an issue at hand and we cannot pretend that all is well.

“Agriculture is the only sector that can take millions of our youths who are vulnerable to crime off the streets.

“We have created a model in Gaate, Nasarawa State, where government at all levels can build on to improve the living conditions of the rural communities in the country.

“It is the conversation for the campaigns. The conversation like the Pragmatic Elites for Asiwaju Shettima is talking today.

“The conversation about making things work for all. The opportunities are here.

“The people are here. The land is available. God will not fix this country for us.

“We owe the people the responsibility to make that work; it must be collective, embellished with the spirit of patriotism and consistency.

“Our job is to make Nigeria understand that Rome was not built in a day. Let me say this. Whatever we do, it is Nigeria first. It is Nigeria always. It is Nigeria only all the time. The Agbado/cassava economy is the only winner.”

He also made it known that the inauguration of the National Working Committee of the Asiwaju/Shettima Farmers’ Group

will hold before 28th of September, 2022 at the NFGCS Farm Estate, Gaáte Communities, Kokona LGA, Nasarawa State.

