The Oduduwa Solidarity Network (OSN) has welcomed the appointment of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), into the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress.

A statement by its national president, Kola Salau, described Buratai as not only an “Encyclopedia of national security” but one who has demonstrated to be a trusted loyalist to any cause he believes in.

Recall that the former COAS was on Saturday unveiled as a part of the 442-member presidential campaign council of the ruling party.

Buratai was named into the intelligence and security unit as co-deputy director.

Applauding the development, Salau said the choice of Buratai is well-deserved having served the country diligently for decades.

He said Buratai remains the best COAS in the country’s history and it is only logical to include him in such a committee.

The Yoruba youths added that as a diplomat, Buratai has continued to break new ground in the areas of security, trade and the bilateral relationship.

He said the Ambassador has found diplomatic solutions to Nigeria’s porous borders which facilitated the smuggling of weapons from the Benin Republic by striking a mutual understanding with the country to checkmate the trend.

He said the reduced tempo in acts of terror or banditry as well as the series of surrenders by terrorists and armed groups are evidences.

But Salau said the most striking quality of the former military chief is his acceptability across the country, especially in the southwest.

The Oduduwa group said the region still has fond memories of Buratai’s time as COAS in which he introduced numerous operations and strategies to ensure peace.

He recalled under Buratai, the Army carried out numerous landmark special intervention projects in communities across the region.

Salau said the construction of the Bailey bridge across river Osun at Kuta, Aiyedire Local Government Area which links between Kuta- Ikoyi on Ede Road is one.

He added that the soldier-statesman has evolved into a nationalist to the core and one with a special affinity to the Yoruba.

According to him, Buratai is a true believer in the principle of a one, indivisible and united Nigeria.

He said with a popular, reliable and trusted figure like Buratai, Tinubu’s stock and chances have risen drastically.

The group, however, expressed confidence that he will help Asiwaju even beyond the campaigns.

