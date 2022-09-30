It was a carnival like atmosphere in Ashaka, Ndokwa East local government area as Youths, Women took to the street today to rally support for Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress.

Leading the charge, foremost youth leader, Comr. Ifeakachukwu Ugbomah, said they took to the street to show members of the other party that Ashaka community and the entire Ndokwa East is now home to the APC.

According to Comr. Ugbomah, Osanebi’s emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress has given Ndokwa Nation a rallying point ahead of the 2023 general elections, and it’s imperative Ndokwa people stand firm to support him.

Ugbomah while rounding off said the rally is just a tip of the iceberg, stating that when it’s time for campaigns, he will mobilize support for Agege, Osanebi and all candidates of the APC across the ten federal wards of Ndokwa East.

Clan and Community youth leaders of Ndokwa East, led by Amb. Afam Oseji, the secretary, Comr. Clinton Iliromah and other youth leaders from Ndokwa East were on ground to show solidarity.

