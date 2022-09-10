Amorka Town, a boundary Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has celebrated the long awaited New Yam Festival.



The New Yam Festival popular known as Iwa ji, Iri ji or Ike ji is an annual cultural festival by the Igbo people that is held at the end of the rainy season in August and September.



The Iri Ji festival is not only practiced in Nigeria but also in Ghana and in some African countries and beyond.



Speaking to Journalists in Amorka, the Traditional Ruler of Amorka Kingdom, Igwe K.O. Obiriolemgbe said the celebration serves as means of bringing the people together to display their cherished and rich culture and traditions.



According to him, “It is an important event for us because both our people who stays far and near attend the August event and also try to use the opportunity to brainstorm on the way forward of the community.



Also speaking, Barr. Chief Sir Chinweuba L Ndukaihe, the

Acting Traditional Prime Minister of Amorka, on behalf of the Amorka Council of Chief and the good people of Amorka, thanked the almighty God for a bountiful harvest this year 2022 and for given us the grace to witness another new yam (Iri Ji) celebration.



“Our gratitude goes to the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo for his genuine fight against insecurity in Anambra State.”



As Amorka celebrate her new yam celebration, the newly appointed Traditional Prime Minister added that may the New Yam Festival Celebration continue to foster peace in Amorka, Anambra State, the entire eastern region and Nigeria at large.



On his part, President General of Amorka, Prof Simeon H.O. Alozieuwa, on behalf of his family, the Amorka Improvement Union, (AIU), the umbrella Town Union body of the Amorka Community, and the entire People of Amorka, felicitated with the Traditional Ruler of Amorka, HRH Igwe K.O. Obiriolemgbe (KSJI, JP), (Jideofor V) on the occasion of the *Iri Ji* festival.



“Your Highness, as you mark this important cultural event in celebration of our Igbo heritage, it is my fervent prayer that the Almighty continue to be with you,guide you, and endow you with more wisdom, good health and long life as you pilot the affairs of our dear Community,Amorka. Long live Your Highness.”

