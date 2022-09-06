By Prisca Sam-Duru

In furtherance to his commitment towards helping to provide financial support for artists and organisations globally, the Kunle Adewale Day (KAD) Fund for Social Impact was unveiled recently.

The KAD Fund was launched as an artistic intervention to improve social developments, health outcomes, as well as contribute considerably to the quality of life of the beneficiaries.

The KAD Fund was named after Kunle Adewale, a renowned international artist who was honored by the Mayor of Cincinnati Ohio, John Cranley by declaring every August 2nd as the Kunle Adewale Day in the United States. The fund provides a rare opportunity for artists to strengthen their commitment to arts for social change.

According to Adewale, KAD is about elevating voices and giving others the platform to shine and showcase what they have to the world and not about a celebrity but shared humanity.

Adewale disclosed that a team of jury from US, UK and Nigeria, selected the winners for the inaugural KAD FUND for social impact, which include: Annie Ruth, Founder, the Eye of the Artists Foundation, Cincinnati Ohio; Ewaniki Brandton, Co-owner Soul Palette, Cincinnati Ohio; Katherine Bond, The Partnerships Lead, Atlantic Institute Oxford UK and Oyindamola Fakeye, Director, Center for Contemporary Art Lagos.

“My hope is that KAD FUND will give opportunities to more artists and organizations to impact their communities positively. We anticipate that quite soon, it would be said that Kunle Adewale Day Fund supported Social Development Champions with millions of dollars but now, we are starting with what we have and our little drops with more partners will become a mighty ocean soonest. We are gradually receiving support for the KAD FUND from friends and individuals who recognize, appreciate and celebrate the impact of Kunle Adewale across the globe,’’ he said.

“The role of arts and creatives in social development cannot be overemphasized. Art brings happiness, hope, healing and health to people. In the near future, our hope is that the KAD FUND will be in the league of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which supports malaria projects and Malala Fund which supports Champions for Girl Child education”, He stated.

The application for the KAD Funds for Social Impact was declared open on July 2nd, 2022 to artists and organisations that use creative engagements from all over the world. Artists from low income countries were strongly encouraged to apply. Over 58 applications were received from 9 countries, covering Kenya, Ethiopia, United States, Nigeria, Botswana, Ghana, Egypt, Tanzania and Uganda. 7 finalists were shortlisted to present their artistic social development projects to the jury. The finalists’ project cut across mental health, maternal health, advocacy for persons living with disabilities, social inclusion and recycling. The Art forms include the Japanese Origami, Radio drama, dance therapy and multimedia art forms. At the end, Oluwatobi Sodimu, a Master Origamist from Nigeria emerged as the overall winner for the 2022 KADFUND at the Kunle Adewale Day event. Other winners are Esta Richards from Nigeria and Mildred Omino from Kenya.

The winners and the finalists would receive grant Support for their community projects, MasterClass Grant Writing, Professional Development, and 6 month mentoring, media spotlights and mentions, and global fellowship opportunities among many others.

In her welcome address, Dr. Ajike Etumadu, a Geriatrician based in the United States said, “Today is a day of reflection for everyone. You need to ask yourself, what am I doing and what am I using my talent for? Where your heart is, is important about your social impact in the world”.

Also, addressing the close to 90 participants from 14 countries across the world, a leadership expert and lecturer at the Kansas State University, US, Dr. Kachi Ekwerike, encouraged participants to live a life of legacy by imparting the lives of others in the community.

