By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The arrival of FGN Power Company-Presidential Power Initiative, PPI, mega power transformers in Nigeria would deliver additional 96 megawatts, MW to consumers.

The transformers, manufactured by Siemens Energy arrived the Lagos Port about a week ago, under the PPI, which aims at increasing Nigeria’s supply to 7,000MW, 11,000MW and 25,000MW in phases one, two and three, being implemented by the FGN Power Company.

However, checks by Vanguard, yesterday, indicated that efforts were being made by the company with the support of relevant government agencies to secure their release.

A top industry leader, who confirmed the development, said the two transformers would be installed at Ajah, Lagos and Apo in Abuja in order to enhance distribution to consumers in the areas.

He said: “The 60MVA, 132/33 kV two (2) power transformers will be deployed at Ajah and Apo substations respectively. One power transformer will go to Ajah Substation in Lagos. The second will go to Apo Substation in Abuja

“Ajah is to replace an old, suboptimal and at-end if life 60 MVA transformer, operating at less than 50 per cent of its capacity. They will enhance distribution to consumers in the areas. Apo 60 MVA transformer will replace a 45 MVA, 132/33kV transformer to enhance distribution.

He added: “The two (2) power transformers will unlock a total of 120MVA, which is equivalent to 96MW capacity of electricity for use in households and businesses in those areas.”

However, it was not certain when the clearing process would be completed as a source in the company, said: “Unfortunately, the clearing process is not within our control. We can only wait.”

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu could not be reached yesterday, but he had engaged Siemens’ Executive Management to expedite actions on the manufacture of the power transformers and mobile substations to improve electricity access to Nigerians.

Consequently, the first two energy transformers were manufactured and will be delivered under a strategy for quick wins following the successful completion of the Factory Acceptance Tests, FAT.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, had stated, “I am delighted that the Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) were successful. The transformers will contribute notably to resolving transmission/distribution interface issues in the power sector. Mr. President and the Federal Government of Nigeria remain committed to improving access to reliable electricity access to Nigerians. Also, I am confident that the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) will deliver on its objectives to deliver electricity to households and businesses across the country”.

“The FAT took place at Siemens Energy High-Voltage Transformer Lab in Trento, Italy with representatives from FGN Power Company as the client and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as the user for the Power Transformers.

“The FAT aims at evaluating the equipment’s compliance with the functional requirements and verify that the required functional specifications are in line with the International electro-technical Commission (IEC) standards.”

Similarly, the Siemens Energy, PPI Project Director, Sean Manley, noted that “The Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) of this vital equipment is a major milestone in the progress of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI). We take great care and responsibility to ensure our equipment meets the highest possible standards so that millions of people across Nigeria are provided with better access to stable and reliable energy”.

The Managing Director, FGN Power Company, Mr Kenny Anuwe also said: “The Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) was successful and the equipment will be delivered and subsequently commissioned in September. I am particularly delighted as this is the first of the major delivery of equipment under the PPI”.

