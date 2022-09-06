By Tony Nwankwo



The Arogbo Ijaw Youth Network (AIYN), has hailed the Federal Government for their recognition of High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemukpolo aka Tompolo’s importance to drive peace, tranquility, unity and economic development of the Niger Delta area. In a statement by National Coordinator, AIYN, Comrade Fiyebo G. Eperetei and National Secretary, Comrade Samson O. Ejegbini, the group stated unequivocally that what was given to Tompolo was but a minute fraction of proceeds coming out of the Niger De;ta to the benefit of the Niger Delta people.



“We, therefore, urge other well meaning Niger Deltans to focus on more opportunities that we deserve from the Federal Government, and not fighting or agitating against the contract given to our beloved, transparent and dogged believer of our society”, it stated.



Continuing, Eperetei said,”If you ask me who deserves it, I will tell you categorically that Tompolo deserves it a hundred percent, because he has the charisma and capacity to carry every part of the region along”.



The youth leaders described Tompolo as a very humble focused and God fearing man who fights for the interest of all, as against personal aggrandizement, a trait that has distinguished him as a true leader.



Therefore, the Arogbo Ijaw Youth Network (AIYN) reiterates its backing for the N4bn pipeline surveillance project approved by the Federal Government for Tompolo.







