…as one community leader shot dead

By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigerian army in collaboration with some other security agencies have conducted a show of force patrol in Igbide community, Isoko south local government to restore law and order after a clash by two rival groups resulted in the death of one.

Vanguard gathered that the two rival groups have been engaged in leadership tussle since Sunday , a situation that brought tension and panic in the area before the army, police moved in with its show of force patrol.

At press time, peace had returned to the community.

According to a security source, :” there was a fracas between two rival groups at Igbide community as a result of leadership tussle. Troops of 181 Amphibious battalion at Oleh in Isoko South local government ,Delta state in conjunction with the Police and other law enforcement agencies in the community immediately conducted show of force patrol in the area to restore law and order.

“The police invited the factional leaders for mediation. One of the factional leaders revealed that his community Vice president who was driving with another person in his car were shot at by yet to be identified person. And the person in his car died while he sustained injuries “.

The security source said efforts were on to unmask those behind the gunshots that resulted in the death

