By Steve Oko

The Nigeria Army has cleared the air over an alleged ‘fierce exchange of fire between soldiers and some unknown gunmen, Friday evening at Ebe Ohafia.

According to reports, unknown gunmen and soldiers of the 14 Brigade were engaged in a heavy gun duel, a situation that led to panic in the ancient town as locals abandoned their homes and fled for fear of the unknown.

Another version said soldiers were searching homes and shooting sporadically in the community, a development that led to panic and apprehension.

But when contacted, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Innocent Omale, said soldiers were not searching homes nor shooting sporadically contrary to allegations.

He explained that what happened was that some soldiers were on patrol when some hoodlums saw them and engaged them in exchange for fire.

His words:” Our people were going out on patrol and on their way back these bad boys saw them and started shooting at them”.

On the allegation that soldiers were shooting sporadically, he said:”Are our men mad that they will just start shooting like that?”

The Army Spokesman, however, said the situation had been brought under control.

When asked if there were any casualties, he said there was no casualty on either side.

