…Says we can’t fight armed enemies with our bare hands

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, faulted the Presidency on the denial that it has not granted permission to the Katsina State local security outfit to bear arms.

Akeredolu had queried the granting of permission to the Kasina security outfit, whereas other state security outfits were denied to bear arms.

But the Federal government denied that no state in the country has the approval or autorization for its local security outfit to carry weapons.

However, Akeredolu, in response to the denial by the Presidency, said: “The reasons adduced for the continued refusal to approve of the use of sophisticated weapons by state security outfits can no longer be plausible in the face of increasing security challenges being faced by the people.”

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “The assertion of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on the use of automatic weapons by State Security outfits betrays the current realities across the country.

“His attempt to justify the use of AK47 by the Vigilantes of Katsina State for training stands logic on its head.

“The report by the TVC News that went viral showed the Kastina State Vigilante training with AK47.

“This is the same weapon which approval has vehemently been refused for the use of Amotekun Corps and other State Security Outfits.

“The questions Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu asks are: Where did the guns come from? , Who approved their use?, Were the guns returned to the armoury after use? And that the AK47, as seen from a news report, was about usage. If not, what purpose does training with the guns serve?

“It is rather suspicious that Garba Shehu elected himself as the spokesperson for the Kastina State government. Whereas, the Katsina State has not come out openly to deny the statement of Governor Akeredolu on the use of AK47 by Vigilantes of Katsina State during training.

“State Security outfits backed by law whether in Western Nigeria, Katsina, Borno, Benue or any Northern state must have access to the same sophisticated weapons that the criminals have. It is time to face these enemies of the people.

“It is illogical to continue to fight hardened marauders who bear sophisticated weaponry to kidnap and maim our people with bare hands. We cannot fight armed enemies of the people with our bare hands.”

