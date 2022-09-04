By Ayo Onikoyi

Building a unique music brand through the making of relatable and soulful sounds that don’t just entertain but inspire the people is one thing that excites contemporary music band, ARB as they continue to register their name and songs on the minds and lips of many who have followed their career for sometime.

To them, it is not about making music, it is more about making an impact and touching lives with their songs. They want the world to be a better place with their music.

The group which is made of Anthony Osunde (DrT), Odenose Dele-Damisa (OD) and Ifeoluwa Adedeji (Ifektive) has continued to entertain music lovers across the globe with their unique approach to music, showing that they appreciate good music and want to replicate same across the globe with their band that has earned recognitions from far and near.

Speaking about their rise and exploits, the group in an interactive session revealed that they are constantly inspired by the huge love they receive from their fans as it pushes them to stay on their toes as they share their God-given talents with the world.

They described their brand of music as Afro soul and Afro pop, saying they love to mirror societal challenges while they also pay attention to the fun part of their job.

From playing at school gigs and church to the big stage where they now work with top music artistes and music producers, they revealed that a new music collaboration with Goya Menor and famous producer, Hit Sound is in the offing.

They also revealed that their next music video project will be featuring Nigeria’s famous comedians, Bovi, who according to them has been of great help.

With seven years of professional music experience, they hinted about a plan to work with Grammy award- winner, Burna Boy.

RELATED NEWS